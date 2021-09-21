UK will continue to be a proud supporter of Armenia’s democratic and economic development – Minister

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The UK will continue to be a proud supporter of Armenia’s democratic and economic development, UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a message on Armenia’s Independence Day.

“Congratulations to Armenia as it celebrates 30 years of independence! I was delighted to visit Armenia in February, and the UK will continue to be a proud supporter of Armenia’s democratic and economic development,” Morton said in a Twitter post.

Armenia celebrates the 30th anniversary of independence today.

