Putin praises development of Russian-Armenian ‘fraternal’ ties

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The further cultivation of allied relations between Russia and Armenia corresponds with the interest of the fraternal peoples of both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in a congratulatory message marking the 30th anniversary of the declaration of Armenia’s independence.

The Russian leader sent a telegram to his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reports on Tuesday.

“Relations with Armenia are based on a good tradition of friendship, cultural and moral affinity. Their further development, undoubtedly, corresponds with the vital interests of our fraternal people,” the Russian head of state stressed.

Putin pointed out that between both countries, there is close cooperation in various spheres and constructive interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the CIS.

TASS