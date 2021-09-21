President Raisi congratulates Armenia on National Day

In his messages to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Raisi expressed content that Iran-Armenia ties have been mutually beneficial and improved both in quality and quantity.

However, he added, a myriad of capacities in both countries and the new conditions in the region and international arena has made deepening of the ties and implementing past agreements and discovering new areas of cooperation imperative.

He also expressed hope that the good relationship between Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran would expand at bilateral and international levels in line with the interests of both nations through joint efforts.

IRNA