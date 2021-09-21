Pope congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Siranush Ghazanchyan

His Holiness Pope Francis has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day. The message reads:

“On the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of your country’s independence, September 21, I send you my happy, warm congratulations, as well as my wishes for prosperity and peace to the Armenian people.

I pray to Almighty God to bless the efforts of all those who work responsibly and fully for the security and prosperity of the people. May the divine blessing be with the people of Armenia and with you. ”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu