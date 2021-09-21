Library of Congress spotlights books, maps, photos on the history, politics and culture of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

As Armenia celebrates the 30th anniversary of independence, the Library of Congress spotlights the plenty of books, periodicals, newspapers, maps and photographs on the history, politics and culture of Armenia.

September 21 marks the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence from the Soviet Union. The day in 1991 was the second time Armenia declared independence in the 20th century. The foundations of statehood were laid during the short-lived First Republic established on May 28, 1918, before the Bolshevik takeover in 1920.

The Library of Congress has a wealth of books, periodicals, newspapers, maps and photographs on the history, politics and culture of Armenia and its expansive diaspora communities. A significant part of the Armenian-language material is held in the African and Middle Eastern Division (AMED).

The Library has shared an illustration from a book published in Soviet Armenia (1961) depicting Armenian epic hero David of Sassoun from AMED’s Armenian Rarities Collection; a plan of Armenia’s capital Yerevan (1920) during the First Republic from the Geography and Maps Division, and an image of Armenian women sewing shirts for the army (1918) from the Prints and Photographs Division.

