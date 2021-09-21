French MP: Today, just as yesterday, Armenia is fighting for its survival against Azerbaijan and Turkey

French lawmaker Valérie Boyer expressed full support to Armenia on the country’s Independence Day celebrated on 21 September.

“On this day of Armenia’s independence, let us not forget the ties that unite our two countries,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Armenia, that is rich in more than 2000 years of culture and has a strong identity. Armenia that fought alongside France for our freedoms,” Boyer said.

In her words, Armenia, like France, “has been forged in the test of history”.

“Today, just as yesterday, Armenia is fighting for its and its people’s survival against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“On this Independence Day, Armenia is still facing the loss of thousands of young people, the uncertainty of the families of Armenian prisoners and thousands of injured.

“I am not Armenian, but as a Frenchwoman I would like to say that Armenia is a sister for France. I hope that it can always count on our full support,” the MP said.

Panorama.AM