Artsakh’s Arayik Harutyunyan visits Armenia’s First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan in Yerevan to congratulate him on the 30th anniversary of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the recent developments in Artsakh, the clarification of tits international status and the efforts in that direction.

