Armenia’s largest flag raised in Yeraskh community

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The largest flag in Armenia was raised in the Yeraskh community of Ararat region today.

The dimensions of the flag are 6 m × 12 m, the height of the flagpole is 35 m.

The solemn ceremony was attended by the Governor of Ararat Razmik Tevonyan, statesmen, employees of the regional administration, citizens.

The initiative came from Garik Sargsyan, Chairman of the State Property Management Committee.

The flag is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, as well as to the memory of all the heroic Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and sovereignty.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu