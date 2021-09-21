Armenian soldiers and volunteers honored with posthumous awards on Independence Day

According to a decree signed by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, a group of fallen servicemen and volunteers were honored with posthumous awards for their contribution to the defense and security of the homeland, as well as bravery and dedication during the hostilities on the country’s Independence Day celebrated on September 21.

In particular, volunteer Artur Galstyan was posthumously awarded the 2nd degree Medal “For Services to the Motherland”.

Private soldiers Vachagan Hakobyan, Sargis Davtyan, Manvel Khardalyan, volunteers Artur Hovhannisyan, Artak Hajoyan, Nerses Movsesyan and Garik Muradyan were given the “Medal for Combat Service” posthumously.

Panorama.AM