Armenia bloc: Armenian people need unity, will and spirit to find ways for new rise

The opposition Armenia bloc issued a message on the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence celebrated on 21 September. The message reads:

“Thirty years ago on 21 September 1991, the citizens of Armenia said yes to independence. We chose the highest form of the nation’s organization, independent statehood, confident that we would walk along our path of identity, dignity, peace and creation through national unity, with indescribable difficulties, but with unbending dedication and determination.

The thirty years of independence were years of achievements, struggle for Artsakh self-determination, trials and efforts to establish a dignified and creative peace, which were consolidated by the absolute dedication of thousands of heroes to the independence, freedom and peace of the homeland, their unyielding defense of the native land with their blood.

Along with our successes in the state-building, there were also failures, but they were correctable and could not pose a threat to our sovereign statehood.

Unfortunately, the policy pursued in Armenia in the past three years led to serious losses, undermining the Armenia-Artsakh unified security system and endangering the sovereignty of the country.

Today, on the 30th anniversary of independence, we – the entire Armenian nation – need unity, will and spirit more than ever before, on the one hand, to evaluate our past achievements, appreciate the efforts of generations to build and preserve our statehood, the conscious sacrifice of thousands who died for the motherland, and, on the other hand, to find ways for a new rise and stop the disastrous course of events with joint efforts.

Dear fellow Armenians around the world, we congratulate you on the 30th Anniversary of Independence and assure you that together we can bring a new awakening and victories to Armenia.”

Panorama.AM