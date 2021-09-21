Another fallen soldier’s body found in Artsakh search operations on Sept. 21

Artsakh rescuers on Tuesday, September 21, found the body of another fallen Armenian soldier as a result of their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties.

His remains were retrieved from the Martakert region, near the town of Mataghis, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

The body is yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination. As the source said, the future directions of the search operations will be communicated further.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,668 bodies of Armenian soldiers and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories temporarily occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war unleashed by it.

