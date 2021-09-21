24th Arpa International Film Festival to be virtual

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the Arpa International Film Festival, the signature event of the Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art (AFFMA). The virtual festival is scheduled for November 21 to December 5, 2021.

The focus of the festival is to support independent cinema which has inspired and sustained the festival globally. The ongoing popularity of the Arpa International Film Festival has always depended on the selfless acts and generosity of our community whose dedication has allowed the festival to thrive for the last 24 years.

The 2021 Arpa International Film Festival team consists of an experienced and youthful group of professionals from a wide, cross-section of the film industry. Their ideas and creative force drive the festival’s production and programming, to give both the filmmakers and the audience the best festival experience possible.

The 24th Arpa International Film Festival is now accepting submissions for feature films, shorts, documentaries, music videos and more.

We are committed to showcasing all the selected films during the online festival.

Deadlines

* Regular Deadline: September 28

* Late Deadline: October 19

Donations may be made online, or via mail by sending checks to AFFMA – Arpa Foundation for Film, Music & Art, 2919 Maxwell St, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

Arpa Foundation for Film, Music & Art (AFFMA) is a charitable, non-profit, tax-deductible organization registered as a 501(c)(3), thereby making all sponsorships 100% tax-deductible.

Armenian Weekly