Young Dutch man with mental disorder shoots at passers-by, kills 2 female members of AGBU Holland

A 28-year-old man shot two women aged 50 and 72 in Almelo, Netherlands. NL Times reports that the incident took place on September 17 when a young man opened fire at passers-by from the balcony of an apartment building.

Later, it was reported that the man has mental and other health disorders. The police reported that they had apprehended him earlier this month and released him.

According to AGBU Holland, the two women were Zonund Kardanakian and Maral Dermovsesian, who were members of the AGBU. A 33-year-old woman was also injured.

