Turkey and Azerbaijan in the process of relocating Afghan terrorists into Nagorno-Karabakh- ICC

Reports indicate that Turkey and Azerbaijan may be in the process of relocating Afghan terrorists into the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), International’s Christian Concern (ICC) reported. It is noted that Al-Qaeda militants are reportedly part of Turkey’s efforts to utilize mercenaries in regional disputes, such as Syrian terrorists in the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The source also cited Nagorno-Karabakh Foreign Minister David Babayan saying in the occupied parts of Nagorno-Karabakh there are already a lot of international terrorist groups controlled by Turkey that are out of Azerbaijani control.

According to the source, Turkey has also recently established a command center in Baku, allowing it to leverage its position in the country. Turkey’s role in Afghanistan remains to be seen, though it is clear that Turkey is interested in a relationship with the Taliban but does not want to accept any of the country’s refugees.

