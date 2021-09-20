Special Prayer Service to be held on the occasion of the Independence Day

On September 21, a Special Prayer Service will held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and Armenian Apostolic churches on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Armenia.

As the Information department at the Mother See reports, the Prayer under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, will be held at Gayane Cathedral at 10.30 local time.

