Ecumenical Patriarch will not attend events of Church of Greece in his honor

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will not participate in the events due to commitments that are organized by the Church of Greece for the 30th anniversary since his election to the Patriarchal Throne.

During September 10 meeting, following Archbishop Ieronymos’s proposal, the Standing Holy Synod of the Church of Greece decided to organize events to honor the Ecumenical Patriarch for the 30th anniversary of the election of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the Patriarchal Throne on October 22, 2021.

The response from the Ecumenical Patriarchate came with Bartholomew thanking him for the invitation but not being able to attend the events due to commitments and his informal trip to the United States.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is expected to be in Greece during the visit of Pope Francis, who has been invited by the Greek government and the prime minister.

This visit will take place after the visit of Pope Francis to Cyprus at the end of November and the first ten days of December.

