Concert dedicated to birth anniversaries of Armenian composers Spendaryan and Babajanyan to take place in London

A concert dedicated to the 150the anniversary of Alexandr Spendaryan and 100th anniversary of Arno Babajanyan will take place on October 16 in London. Th event is organised by Klingen Choir and Cultural Association with the support of the Embassy of Armenia to the UK.

As Spendaryan Museum House reported, the artistic and musical director of the event is conductor, tenor and pianist Sipan Olah (UK-Armenia) who will lead the concert. The concert aims to popularize the rich musical heritage of famous Armenian composers for the international audience.

It is noted that there will be a picture exhibition by the British-Armenian artists Leonie Pilart and Anna Virabyan based on the themes of the concert’s musical programme. At the end of the event, Director at the Spendarian Museum Marine Otaryan will deliver a lecture.

