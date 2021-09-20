Azerbaijan, Turkey begin large-scale military exercise in Nakhichevan

BAKU, September 20./TASS/. Military of Azerbaijan and Turkey have launched the joint military exercise Indestructible Brotherhood 2021, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports on Monday.

“Motorized infantry units, units of special forces and intelligence as well as military from other branches are engaged in the tactical exercise held in Nakhichevan,” the report said.

Live fire exercises will also be held within the framework of the military drills. The number of military involved in the exercise has not been specified.

The Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, is an enclave region of Azerbaijan with an area of 5,500 square kilometers surrounded by Armenia, Iran and Turkey.

