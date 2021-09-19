Two citizens that had crossed to territory under Azerbaijani control returned to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The two Armenian citizens that had crossed to the territory under Azerbaijani control were returned to Armenia at 23:45 on Sunday, the National Security Service reports.

The repatriation became possible due to joint actions of the Armenian and Russian Security Services.

Late on Saturday two residents of Kasakh community of Kotayk province had driven off the road while driving along Goris-Vorotan highway and ended up in the territory currently controlled by Azerbaijan.

