Armenian Ombudsman informs ICRC about two citizens that crossed to territory under Azerbaijani control

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has transferred data on the two citizens that ended up in territory under Azerbaijani control to the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Armenia.

Th Ombudsman has talked to the head of the ICRC delegation in Armenia and asked to keep the issue in the focus.

Earlier today the National Security Service said two residents of Armenia’s Kotayk province drove off the road on Goris-Kapan highway and ended up in territory under Azerbaijani control.

“We will continue to cooperate with our NSS partners within our competence. The NSS is currently taking active measures to return our compatriots,” the Ombudsman said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu