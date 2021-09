Iran, Azerbaijan review new situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan joint border

Baku, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, in a meeting on Saturday, discussed the ongoing developments in the region especially the new situation on the joint border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The two sides exchanged views about transportation on the Goris-Gafan highway.

