French Journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson Targeted by Ambassador of Azerbaijan

Jean Eckian

PARIS – Since the start of the premeditated aggression by Turkish-Azerbaijani forces on Artsakh territory, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, deputy director of Le Figaro magazine, the most widely read news weekly in France, has produced several reports in Nagorno-Karabakh during the war. His writings and tweets, with those of the writer Sylvain Tesson, cover more than twenty pages of the publication in two issues (November 2020 and August 2021) and are accompanied by photographs of Antoine Agoudjian. This does not suit the Azerbaijani ambassador in France, because the journalist denounces the abuses against Armenian soldiers, some of whom were beheaded, as well as the destruction of Armenian religious buildings in Artsakh.

A tweet from Jean-Christophe Buisson displeased the Azerbaijani ambassador to France, Rahman Mustafayev. The journalist from Figaro magazine tweeted: “The destruction of the Armenian Christian religious heritage of Artsakh in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azeri soldiers continues in international silence.

1- The ambassador of Azerbaijan is angry because I compare the destruction of the tomb of Masoud in Afghanistan with that of the khachkars of the Armenian cemeteries of Artsakh Nagorno Karabakh by Azeri soldiers.

2 – Dozens of Azeri trolls are targeting me this weekend.”

1 M. l'ambassadeur d'Azerbaïdjan est fâché que je compare la destruction du tombeau de Massoud en #Afghanistan avec celles de khatchkars de cimetières #armeniens d'#Artsakh #HautKarabakh par des soldats 🇦🇿.

2 Des dizaines de trolls 🇦🇿 me ciblent ce week-end

Je reposte donc ceci👇 https://t.co/pmAGR1ZsLm — J-Christophe Buisson (@jchribuisson) September 11, 2021

In response, the ambassador posted two tweets to criticize Jean-Christophe Buisson and the Armenian community, including this one: “The slogan of Franco-Armenian propaganda: ‘the bigger, the better’.”

Recall that Azerbaijani propaganda does not hesitate to falsify, distort and invent non-existent facts accusing Armenia. Recently, the Russian interposition forces exposed Azerbaijan’s lies.

Le Figaro magazine August 2020 cover

Following Jean-Christophe Buisson’s post, French MP Jérôme Besnard tweeted: “It is unspeakable that a foreign ambassador targets a great French journalist. Freedom of the press is a fundamental principle of our nation, even if it displeases authoritarian regimes. Support for JCh Buisson.”

Demonstration

On Sunday September 26, a large demonstration in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris will demand the immediate release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. This initiative of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France is supported by more than 200 French personalities from the political, journalistic, academic and artistic spheres.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator