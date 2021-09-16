Armenian-born artist Kristina Oganezz to present ‘Bird of the Holy Spirit’ art project

From September 30 to October 4, the Yerevan Museum of Contemporary Art will host artist Kristina Oganezz’s “The Bird of the Holy Spirit” art project. ‘’The Bird of the Holy Spirit” is a unique exhibition-gospel, which makes this event even more special, the museum reported.

This unique project aims to encourage every Christian to get acquainted with God through the Bible and make the New Testament his table book by reading, studying, and building faith in God.

‘’Once I asked God: “What do you want me to do for you? How can I serve You with the gift you have blessed me with?” And in prayers and in conversation with the Holy Spirit, the idea of this art project, exhibition and new collection of paintings was born.

Only the titles of chapters and lines from the Bible are depicted on black canvas in gold colors with Armenian birdletters. The letters and elements were be used from the old Armenian alphabet and ornaments- birdletters’’,-the painter noted.

Armenian birdletters and its cultural expressions Inscribed in 2019 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. For the first time, the public will see not only the “birdletters”, but also the “birdnumbers”. It is worth noting that Kristina Oganezz is the author of the idea of creating bird numbers. Birdnumbers will be presented for the first time within the framework of this art project, becoming the unique part of Armenian culture.

Famous art curator, art critic Giuseppe Ussani d’Escobar is the curator of the art project “Bird of the Holy Spirit”.

The Armenian-born artist Kristina Oganezz started her practice in the art world at the age of 3 attending Henrik Igityan National Centre for Aesthetics. In childhood, she participated in many exhibitions as a talented child.

In her teenage years, she continued to draw paintings, and later on, she also learned graphic design and photography. She took private art classes from famous Armenian artists to master her painting skills. She also has 2 degrees in linguistics and economics.

Kristina Oganezz is a member of the International Union of Artists (Estonia) and an honorary member of the Union of Artists of Armenia.

The Armenian artist has had a solo, group exhibitions in Armenia and abroad. Her works are housed in private, state-museum collections. In particular, one of Oganezz’s works can be found in the Yerevan History Museum.

In 2020 Oganezz was awarded the Frida Kahlo Prize in Milan for her painting – Charles Aznavour’s portrait.

The official opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on September 30, at 6:30pm.

