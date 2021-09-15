Number of museum-reservations will be open to public on Independence Day

On September 21, historical and cultural museum-reservations of “Garni”, “Zvartnots”, “Amberd”, “Lori berd” and historical and archeological museum-reservation of Metsamor will be opened on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia, the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment SNCO reported.

According to the source, historical and cultural museum-reservation of Garni will be opened from 10:00 till 22:00, and other museum-resevations – from 10:00 till 18:00.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/09/15/museum-reservations-independence-day/2565469