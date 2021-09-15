Lilit Altunyan’s film included in the main program of Animest International Animation Film Festival

The film “When I am sad” directed by Lilit Altunyan and produced with the financial support of the Armenian National Cinema Center has been included in the official program of another festival – Animest International Animation Film Festival.

The world premiere of the film will take place on October 13-17 in Bucharest (Romania), while the Asian premiere is slated for October 22-26 in South Korea in the frames of BIAF 2021(Bucheon International Animation Film Festival)

Th National Cinema Center reports that both Animest and BIAF are Oscar qualifying animation film festivals.

“When I am sad” is a joint production of Armenia and France. Production company: Hoshkee FILM, co-producer: FOLIMAGE (France), director: Lilit Altunyan, scriptwriters: Lilit Altunyan, Armine Anda, producer: Armine Anda, co-producer: Reginald de Guillebon, music: Mikayel Voskanyan.

