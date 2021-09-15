Baku celebrates ‘liberation’ from Armenians

The Azerbaijani military on Wednesday marched in downtown Baku on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the “liberation” of the capital city by the Caucasus Islamic Army, Haqqin.az reported.

The military marches were accompanied by a military orchestra. Among them are 150 staff members of the Heydar Aliyev Higher Military School.

“It should be noted that on September 15, 1918, the Ottoman Empire’s Caucasus Islamic Army, under the command of Nuri Pasha, which also included the Azerbaijani military corps, liberated Baku from the oppressive influence of the Armenian-Bolshevik junta of Stepan Shaumian,” Haqqin.az added.

