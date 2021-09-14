Trilateral MoC signed to raise level of seismic safety of Armenian Nuclear Power Plant to the highest level

Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan, Chairman of the Nuclear Safety Committee under the Government of Armenia Ashot Martirosyan and General Manager of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) Eduard Martirosyan today signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for improvement of works for receiving and exchanging data through a seismological system and study of the seismic regime in the premises of the ANPP and the surrounding area.

As reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Minister Piloyan assured that the signing of the memorandum will allow to further expand cooperation for raising the level of security of the ANPP to a new level.

In his turn, Martirosyan attached importance to seismic safety of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in the context of general security, adding that the effective cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations is ongoing and that the aim of the Memorandum of Cooperation is to help solve the issues that were identified during the minister’s recent visit to the ANPP.

According to the document, there will be seismic monitoring in the premises around the ANPP through relevant structural subdivisions, and the ANPP will ensure uninterrupted functioning of the upgraded seismic network, as well as record and analyze earthquakes. The document will be in effect for a term of five years and may be extended for the same period of time.

https://news.am/eng/news/662800.html