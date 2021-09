Solidarity in Action: Emmanuel Macron Made a Post in Armenian on His Facebook Page



The first batch of 25,000 doses of vaccine will reach our Armenian friends tonight, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on his Facebook page in Armenian.

”As I promised in August this year, the first batch of 25,000 doses of vaccine will reach our Armenian friends tonight.

Solidarity in action in the fight against COVID-19,” Macron wrote.

