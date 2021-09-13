In Memory of Jack Sarmanian

Sarmanian, Jack of Wells and formerly Edgecomb, Maine and Lexington and Watertown, Massachusetts, September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of June “Sandy” (Sandell) Sarmanian. Devoted father of David Sarmanian and his wife Donna, and daughter Julie Sarmanian and her late husband Peter Petrole.

Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Sarmanian and Samuel Sarmanian. Loving brother of Esther Stepanian and her husband Stephen, JoAnn Janjigian and her husband Dick, and the late Peter Sarmanian and his wife Agnes. Known as Uncle Hagop to his family, Jack is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack will also be missed by a wide circle of friends, from his lifelong Watertown pals, to fellow Sheepscot River boaters and beyond.

With Armenian music playing in the background and the fullness of love permeating the atmosphere, Jack passed away in the embrace of his surrounding family.

Jack dedicated his life to the betterment of others, professionally and personally. With a doctorate in education and a master’s degree in social work, Jack was on the vanguard of mental and behavioral health clinical practice and systems management, with a reach from local organizations to the federal government. With a commitment to his profession, he wrote prolifically, lectured extensively and taught the next generation at Tufts Medical School, University of Massachusetts, Boston and Smith College.

Along with the love of his life, his wife Sandy, he was an antique dealer. He specialized in antique tools and was sought out for his expertise, earning his trade name, The Tool Man.

Jack’s belief in civic service led to his 20-year tenure as a Lexington Town Meeting member, where he spearheaded advocacy for the development of the Lexington Town Track, which remains in widespread use. Upon Jack and Sandy making Edgecomb, Maine their permanent residence, Jack integrated into local government, eventually leading the town as Chairman for the Board of Selectmen. His leadership’s imprint permeates the community, from the Fire Department, to the roads, to the professionalization of town management to assure longevity for its citizens. As an American Red Cross Disaster Mental Health Worker, Jack helped victims of natural and civilian disasters as well as our veterans.

Dr. Jack Sarmanian lived what he believed. His was a deep impact for the betterment of countless lives and for the strength and joy of his family.

Funeral service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Friday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Thursday, September 16 from 5 – 8 PM. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Midcoast Humane, Edgecomb Campus, Animal Care Facility, 27 Atlantic Highway, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

