The status of Karabakh yet to be resolved – US Ambassador to Armenia

The US is doing everything to bring the parties together under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told reporters in yerevan today.

She noted that the fundamental issues of peace and security require negotiation and diplomacy.

“Secretary Blinken has made our commitment to this process very clear on several occasions,”Amb. Tracy emphasized.

“It’s obviously a very tough environment, 30 years of war and tensions are not going to be resolved overnight., but we understand that there are some fundamental issues that have to be addressed, and one of them is that we do not consider the status of Karabakh resolved,” the Ambassador added.

She noted that the US will continue to keep that on the agenda of the Minsk Group.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu