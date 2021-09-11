The degree of Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s sovereignty sharply reduced with the Artsakh war, political scientist says

“The degree of sovereignty of both Armenia and Azerbaijan has sharply reduced with the recent Artsakh war, which has in turn impacted the sovereignty of another neighboring state – Georgia, although that is not that visible at first look,” political scientist Stepan Danielyan wrote on his Facebook.

Danielyan went further suggesting another war could potentially remove all formal attributes of sovereignty. “Azerbaijan is currently in euphoria and has not fully perceived the reality,” added the political scientist.

He added that the more the level of sovereignty is diminished, the more are the efforts of the governments to mark independence days.

