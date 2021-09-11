One more body found in Artsakh search operations on Sept. 11

Artsakh rescuers on Saturday found the body of another fallen soldier of the Armenian side as a result of their search operations for the 2020 war casualties in the Azerbaijani-occupied areas. His remains were retrieved near Jrakan (Jabrayil), the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported. The body is yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,663 bodies have been found and recovered from the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.

The State Service of Emergency Situations will provide further information on the upcoming search operations.

