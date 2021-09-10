Dilijan to host 9th Pan-Armenian Festival of Arts and Crafts

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The 9th traditional Pan-Armenian Festival of Arts and Crafts will take place on September 25 in Dilijan, Tavush Governor’s Office informs.

The guests of the festival will have the opportunity to watch the unique examples of handicrafts from all regions of Armenia in one place: these include carpets, embroidery, blacksmithing, fine arts, puppetry, national decorations, national costumes, etc.

There will be receptions in all the pavilions, the regions will present their local national cuisine.

The event will be accompanied by a multi-genre concert program.

Wine ad beer tasting and sale is also expected.

The traditional lavash bread will be baked in a unique tonir on the ground.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu