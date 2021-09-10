Archbishop Angaelos appointed Papal Legate Sydney

His Holiness Pope Tawadros II appoints His Eminence Archbishop Angaelos

Papal Legate to the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Sydney & its Affiliated Regions

10 September 2021

His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Saint Mark, issued Papal Decree No.13/2021 on 10 September 2021 appointing His Eminence Archbishop Angaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London and Papal Legate to the United Kingdom, as Papal Legate to the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Sydney & its Affiliated Regions. In the decree His Holiness Pope Tawadros II offered prayers and blessings for Archbishop Angaelos, Bishop Daniel and the clergy and congregation of the Diocese of Sydney and its Affiliated Regions.

In response to the new appointment His Eminence Archbishop Angaelos said:

“As someone who has spent my formative years in Sydney and experienced its wealth of ministry first-hand, I am thankful to His Holiness Pope Tawadros II for his trust in this appointment and to His Eminence Metropolitan Tadros for all the work he has done over the past period, which allows me the blessing to serve with His Grace Bishop Daniel and the remarkable clergy and laity of the Diocese, and ensure that it is a beacon of hope and witness for its own children, and for society at large.

I am also aware of the incredible challenges that Australia faces at this current time due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, and take this opportunity to commit myself, and those who will be serving alongside me, to prayer and collaboration for the service of all those directly and indirectly impacted.”

Responding to the appointment of His Eminence as Papal Legate, His Grace Bishop Daniel wrote formally to His Eminence Archbishop Angaelos and said:

“On behalf of myself, the Clergy and the Congregation of the Diocese of Sydney and its Affiliated Regions I would like to take this opportunity to welcome your appointment as Papal Legate to our Diocese.

We look forward to working with Your Eminence, as a trusted brother of many years, to continue serving and fulfilling the needs of the Church.”

http://www.copticorthodox.london/hh-pope-tawadros-ii-appoints-archbishop-angaelos-papal-legate-to-diocese-of-sydney/