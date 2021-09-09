Iranian ambassador urges dialogue among regional countries

Badakhshan Zohouri made the remarks in a meeting with Armenian Apostolic Church leader Catholicos Garegin II.

The Iranian ambassador appreciated the Armenian minorities living in Iran, saying their peaceful life in Iran has set a role model for the coexistence of the followers of divine religions.

The Armenian religious leader, for his part, said that Iran has always been a friend for Armenia.

Garegin II underlined the need for strengthening the friendship between the two countries in all areas.

