Armenian PM offers condolences to Putin over emergencies minister’s death

YEREVAN, September 9. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to express his condolences over the death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, the press office of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! I was deeply saddened by the tragic death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev in the line of duty. On behalf of myself and the Armenian people, I ask you to convey our sincere condolences to the family and relatives of Yevgeny Zinichev”, the telegram reads.

On Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry reported that 55-year-old Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk. He had worked in the state security agencies since 1987, including in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security service. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region. In October 2016-May 2018, he was deputy head of Russia’s Federal Security Service. He was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018.

