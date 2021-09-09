Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representatives of Armenian community in Vienna

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who is on a working visit to Vienna, met with representatives of the local Armenian community after the end of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the Department of Public Relations and Communication of the National Assembly of Armenia reports.

Among the attendees were Patriarchal Delegate in Central Asia and Sweden, Bishop Tiran Petrosyan; Father Andreas Isakhanyan of the St. Hripsime Armenian Church in Vienna; Father Paulus Kojanian of the Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna and all members of the board of the Armenian Apostolic Church Community.

The conversation with the compatriots was devoted to various issues related to Armenia. The Speaker of the National Assembly answered questions from the representatives of community organizations,” the press release reads.

