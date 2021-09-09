Armenia hosts conference on International Religious Freedom and Peace

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin host a conference on International Religious Freedom and Peace with with the blessings of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Access to places of worship in conflict zones, protecting religious and ethnic minorities, and preserving cultural heritage, are just some of the topics that will be addressed.

During the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Republic of Artsakh has seen large swathes of its land taken over by Azerbaijan. Concerns have been raised over the ability of Armenians to access historic monasteries and churches for worship, and there are fears for the preservation of thousands of Armenian churches, historical monuments, and archeological sites located in the occupied areas.

The conference has brought together high-ranking religious leaders, renowned scholars and experts from around the globe to consider issues related to the international religious freedom and preservation of the world’s spiritual, cultural

and historical heritage, which all too often comes under threat from ethnic and religious intolerance, especially during wars and armed conflict.

The conference aims to develop recommendations for international religious freedom and cultural preservation that can be applied globally.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu