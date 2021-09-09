Armenia claims three medals at CIS Games

The representatives of Armenia have claimed one silver and two bronze medals in the Games of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Countries underway in Russia’s Kazan, Armsport reported.

Hayk Babayan won silver in the event of the 10 meter air pistol shooting. The Armenian athlete scored 623.1 points and went through the Finals. In the Finals, Babayan maintained his position and took the second place.

The two bronze medals were secure by Armenian Muay Thai athletes Narek Khachikyan and Lucy Ter-Davtyan, competing in the 60kg and 63.5kg weight classes respectively.

As of September 9, the Armenian team has claimed 12 medals, 5 silver and 7 bronze among them.

To note, the inaugural edition of the 2020 Games of the CIS Countries is held in Kazan on September 4-11 and envisaged competitions in 22 sports for athletes between the age of 14 and 23 contesting 280 sets of medals.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/09/09/CIS-Games-Armenia/2562565