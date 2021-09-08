US Ambassador to Armenia visits Spitak Medical Center, medical equipment worth $770,000 is donated to it

YEREVAN. – U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy on Tuesday traveled to Lori province to participate in a donation ceremony of a Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy Machine to the Spitak Medical Center, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

The medical imaging device, worth $255,000, is one component of a medical equipment donation to the Ministry of Health valued at$770,000 to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia.

The U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program funded the donation.

