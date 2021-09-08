Putin tells European Council about implementation of agreements on Karabakh — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh over the phone, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh situation has been discussed. At the request of Charles Michel, the Russian President told him about the current steps to implement the provisions of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021,” the press service noted.

The Kremlin also mentioned that the sides agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia flared up on September 27, 2020, in Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, which facilitated a complete cessation of hostilities. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor. The statement stipulates the exchange of prisoners according to the ‘all for all’ principle.

