Armenian PM stresses significance of railway connection with Iran, Russia

He said that expansion or normalizing relations with neighboring countries is one of the top agendas of his government.

He made the remarks prior to his visit to Georgia, also referring to his Tehran visit after reelection as prime minister of Armenia.

Referring to the significance of the South-North railway which he said will join the Armenian border with Iran to the country’s border with Georgia, Pashinyan said that regional connections are discussed in his talks with Iran and Georgia.

9341**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA