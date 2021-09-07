Two more Armenian soldiers’ remains found in Artsakh search operations on Sept. 7

Artsakh rescuers found the remains of two more Armenian soldiers as a result of their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties on Tuesday, September 7.

The remains were retrieved from the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

The bodies are yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination, the source said.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,659 bodies of Armenian soldiers and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories temporarily occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war unleashed by it.

