Hrant Dink Foundation’s Hate Speech Digital Archive now available

The Hate Speech Digital Archive consists of nearly 16,500 news reports and columns that were detected by monitoring the printed press for 10 years.

Click to read the article in Turkish

Hrant Dink Foundation has prepared a “Hate Speech Digital Archive.” The archive is composed of the reports produced and newspaper clippings collected under the Foundation’s “Media Watch on Hate Speech” project, which was implemented between the years of 2009 and 2019.

Newspaper clippings featuring a discriminatory, marginalizing and attacking discourse based on national, ethnic and religious identity in the national and local press were reviewed and identified for a period of 10 years and four-month media watch reports were prepared and released based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the data collected in this period.

A resource to all researchers

The Hrant Dink Foundation hopes that this digital archive will provide a useful resource to all researchers, with the aim of contributing to the struggle against discrimination, drawing attention to the problem of hate speech and discriminatory discourse and discussing the role of the media in the production and dissemination of these discourses.

The Hate Speech Digital Archive, which consists of nearly 16,500 news reports and columns that were detected by monitoring the printed press for 10 years, includes the news items that were detected during the media monitoring study, the archive of column clippings and all the Hate Speech and Discriminatory Discourse reports that were published in 10 years.

All newspaper clippings in the archive can be searched according to hate speech categories, newspaper names, or target groups. The Hate Speech Digital Archive can be accessed here. (SO/SD)

https://bianet.org/english/media/249900-hrant-dink-foundation-s-hate-speech-digital-archive-now-available