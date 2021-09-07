France citizen smuggles about 221.08 grams of cocaine into Armenia

YEREVAN. – As a result of the measures taken by the officers of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, it was found out that a French citizen had illegally obtained about 221.08 grams of cocaine in order to sell it in Armenia, and it was smuggled into Armenia’s border on September 3—on board the Nice-Paris-Yerevan flight, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the NSS.

During the customs control at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, this drug was found in this person’s possession and confiscated.

This French national has been remanded in custody.

Legal action is being taken.

