Armenia to hold three-month training for reservists

Siranush Ghazanchyan

By the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia of September 2, 2021, three-month training for reservists will be held from September 15 to December 15. Privates, warrant officers and officers will be involved in the training. If necessary, the participants of the gatherings will be involved in military duty.

The training camps are announced for the purpose of improving the military skills of the citizens registered in the reserve.

Citizens will be considered servicemen during the whole period of participation in the rallies, will enjoy all the benefits and social benefits provided for the servicemen.

Their civilian jobs will be preserved, they will be paid for each month of training. Participation in the courses will be counted as work experience.

Avoiding the training will result in criminal consequences.

https://en.armradio.am/2021/09/07/armenia-to-hold-three-month-training-for-reservists/