Karabakh President spokesperson: Stepanakert views Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises as new challenge

Stepanakert views any operation in territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) seized by Azerbaijan, including the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises as a new challenge. This is what Spokesperson for the President of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We view not only these military exercises, but also any event that takes place in the territories of Artsakh seized by Azerbaijan as a new challenge that we must be ready for, and it is based on this principle that all the steps of the authorities of Artsakh take,” Avanesyan stated.

Avanesyan said Artsakh holds some discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission in regard to the mentioned processes, but refrained from providing details.

