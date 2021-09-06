Fourth Armenian festival organized by Armenian Apostolic Church’s diocese opens in Paris

The fourth Armenian festival organized by the French Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church got underway in Paris on Sunday, the Armenian Embassy in France reported.

The festival was opened by Primate of the French Diocese, Bishop Vahan Hovhannisyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian, Mayor of Paris 8th arrondissement Jeanne d’Hauteserre, Mayor of Paris 9th arrondissement Delphine Bürkli, MP Sylvain Maillard and Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan.

Armenian music and dance groups performed during the festival, with Armenian cuisine and art presented in numerous pavilions.

Panorama.AM