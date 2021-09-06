Armenia’s Hovhannes Gabuzyan qualified for FIDE World Cup

Anton Demchenko from Russia was named the winner of the European Individual Chess Championship. The Russian scored 8.5 out of 11 and secured the title after drawing the last-round game against Bogdan-Daniel Deac. Meanwhile, Armenia’s Hovhannes Gabuzyan took one of the World Cup 23 qualifying spots. Gabuzyan scored 7 points and came 19th in the standings.

To remind, the European Individual Championship was held in Reykjavik and brought together 190 players from 36 federations. The participants of the 11-round Swiss tournament were fighting for the prize fund of €100,000.

Armenia was represented at the tournament by grandmasters Gabriel Sargsyan, Hovhannes Gabuzyan, Hayk Martirosyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan and Robert Hovhannisyan.

Panorama.AM