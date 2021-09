Aimchess US Rapid: Aronian finishes third

Armenian GM Levon Aronian finished third in the Aimchess US Rapid, the last ‘regular’ tournament of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, ArmSport reports.

He was awarded third place after Alireza Firouzja had to withdraw from the tournament due to illness.

Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen won the Aimchess US Rapid as he beat Vladislav Artemiev 2.5:1.5 on Sunday.

Panorama.AM